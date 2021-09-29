Menu
Isabelle HRYCIK
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
HRYCIK - Isabelle
(nee Waleszczak)
September 27, 2021, age 99, beloved wife of the late Roman Hrycik; loving mother of Jeanette Embrey, Adrienne (Jack) Manhard, Marianne (John) Boccabella and the late Pauline E. Hrycik; cherished grandmother of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sister of three deceased brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (Tomorrow), 8:45 AM, from St. Gregory the Great Church. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
