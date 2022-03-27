JEFFREY - Isobelle R.

Of Hamburg, NY, March 21, 2022, passed away peacefully at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Jeffrey; dearly beloved Mum of Linda (the late William), Ronald (Sharon), Craig, and Ian; loving grandmother of David (Johnnie), Ann, Dustin (Rachel) and Devin (Cara); and great-grandmother of Savannah, Delainey and Joseph. Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services from Trinity Episcopal Church, 261 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075, on Saturday, April 2, at 10 AM. Prior visitation on Friday, April 1, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., Funeral Home, 207 Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075, from 4-8 PM. Mum's long life began in Scotland and her home was always filled with love, caring and laughter.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.