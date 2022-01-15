Menu
Iwan SZYRYJ
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
SZYRYJ - Iwan
January 12, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Anna (nee Karpa); devoted father of Zenon (Kathleen) Sherry Sr., Donna Grekulak and late Ihor Szyryj; loving grandfather of Tina (Gerald) Judson, Julie Grekulak, Mark (Lisa) Grekulak, Jacqueline Guido, Wendy (Scott) Smith, Zennette Baker, Zenon Sherry Jr., Angela-Jo (Marlon) Jackson; fond great-grandfather of 12. Family will be present Sunday 12-3 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Monday at 9 AM. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jan
17
Service
9:00a.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
