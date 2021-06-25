CUDDY - J. Edward Ph.d. "Ned"
Of Kenmore, at 89 years, June 22, 2021. Beloved husband of 60 years to Jean M. Arns Cuddy; dear father of Mimi (Jerome) Cuddy-Mierzwa, Karen M. Cuddy-Miller, Maureen (Daniel) Kieffer, Jennifer (Samuel) Lantzas, Michele (John) Fisher, Maragret "Molly" (Brian) Reader; loving grandfather of Timothy (Kristi), Christopher, Jonathan Mierzwa, Alex (Marissa), Mackenzie Miller, Spencer, Shannon, Brittany, Riley Kieffer, Nikolas, Ryan Lantzas, Anna, Matthew, Emily, Sarah Fisher, Emmett, Brennan and Caelyn Reader; brother of William (Patricia) Cuddy, Marianne Watters-Rodriquez, Kathryn (Charles) Healy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday, 3 to 7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's University Church, 3269 Main St., near Winspear Ave., Buffalo, Monday at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please meet at church. Memorials to Daeman College Scholarship Fund, 4380 Main St., Amherst 14226, or St. Joseph's University Outreach Fund are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2021.