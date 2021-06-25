Menu
J. Edward "Ned" CUDDY Ph.D.
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
CUDDY - J. Edward Ph.d. "Ned"
Of Kenmore, at 89 years, June 22, 2021. Beloved husband of 60 years to Jean M. Arns Cuddy; dear father of Mimi (Jerome) Cuddy-Mierzwa, Karen M. Cuddy-Miller, Maureen (Daniel) Kieffer, Jennifer (Samuel) Lantzas, Michele (John) Fisher, Maragret "Molly" (Brian) Reader; loving grandfather of Timothy (Kristi), Christopher, Jonathan Mierzwa, Alex (Marissa), Mackenzie Miller, Spencer, Shannon, Brittany, Riley Kieffer, Nikolas, Ryan Lantzas, Anna, Matthew, Emily, Sarah Fisher, Emmett, Brennan and Caelyn Reader; brother of William (Patricia) Cuddy, Marianne Watters-Rodriquez, Kathryn (Charles) Healy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday, 3 to 7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's University Church, 3269 Main St., near Winspear Ave., Buffalo, Monday at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please meet at church. Memorials to Daeman College Scholarship Fund, 4380 Main St., Amherst 14226, or St. Joseph's University Outreach Fund are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jun
28
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Joseph's University Church
3269 Main St., near Winspear Ave., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
I'm living in Europe and don't always get the news, but on a hunch I did a search and there was the sad news. Ned and I were colleagues and Jean and Ned were close friends; together we suffered the JFK shooting in 63 when our world was turned upside down. They were godparents to our middle daughter. Ned lived up to his principles and was always ready for a conversation engaging them. Both qualities are rarer each day of these troubling times. My condolences. May Ned rest in peace.
Bill Kerr
Friend
January 13, 2022
To Jean, sorry to read about Ned Passing . He always was a Gentlemen when I came over . I know he had some tough times last year . He will watch over you and the Girls .. Prayers to you and your Daughters .
Kathy Caramazza
Friend
June 27, 2021
My you Rest In Peace.
Patrick Burke
School
June 26, 2021
Dr. Cuddy was a fantastic history professor at Rosary Hill, now Daemen College. He made history come alive for his students! We were lucky to be his students! Prayers and sympathy to the family! May fond memories help you through this journey.
Sue Glaser Powers
School
June 26, 2021
Dear Jen and Sam, I am so sorry to hear this sad news. May he rest in peace. Sending my sympathy and condolences to you and your family.
Debbi Meier
June 25, 2021
