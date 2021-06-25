I'm living in Europe and don't always get the news, but on a hunch I did a search and there was the sad news. Ned and I were colleagues and Jean and Ned were close friends; together we suffered the JFK shooting in 63 when our world was turned upside down. They were godparents to our middle daughter. Ned lived up to his principles and was always ready for a conversation engaging them. Both qualities are rarer each day of these troubling times. My condolences. May Ned rest in peace.

Bill Kerr Friend January 13, 2022