J. Richard SIMPSON
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
SIMPSON - J. Richard
December 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Deborah M. (nee Yanik) Simpson. Devoted father of Dawn (James) Berg, Melissa (Nicole) Hogan and Paul Logue. Loving grandfather of Ayden Tiberius Storm, Tyler J. Palermo, Brandi D. Clifton, Brittany Franklin, Shane Logue and five great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Phyllis K. (late Nelson) Merkling and Duke J. (Tracy) Simpson. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Friday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, where funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory to Guide Dogs for the Blind, PO Box 151200, San Rafael, CA 94915. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Dec
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
