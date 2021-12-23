CLINGAN - Jacey L.
December 19, 2021, at the age of 25; beloved son of William L., Jr. and Cindy M. (nee Sonnekalb) Clingan; dear brother of Justin W. Clingan; cherished grandson of Geraldine (late Robert) Sonnekalb and Joan C. (late Thomas) Lodwick; Jacey is survived by his aunts Nancy Cline and Diane Curtin; his cousins Jenna Kreiss, Brianna Cline, Jacob Cline, Kelly Martin and Daniel Curtin, and great-aunt Terri Roszel and many other great-aunts, great-uncles and their families. The family will be present Sunday, December 26th from 3 to 7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.). If so desired, donations may be made in Jacey L. Clingan's memory to the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 1012 14th Street, NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20005 or at parentprojectmd.org
Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.