Jacey L. CLINGAN
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
CLINGAN - Jacey L.
December 19, 2021, at the age of 25; beloved son of William L., Jr. and Cindy M. (nee Sonnekalb) Clingan; dear brother of Justin W. Clingan; cherished grandson of Geraldine (late Robert) Sonnekalb and Joan C. (late Thomas) Lodwick; Jacey is survived by his aunts Nancy Cline and Diane Curtin; his cousins Jenna Kreiss, Brianna Cline, Jacob Cline, Kelly Martin and Daniel Curtin, and great-aunt Terri Roszel and many other great-aunts, great-uncles and their families. The family will be present Sunday, December 26th from 3 to 7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.). If so desired, donations may be made in Jacey L. Clingan's memory to the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 1012 14th Street, NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20005 or at parentprojectmd.org Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
Cindy & Bill, Our deepest sympathy. Jacey was always a warrior, who kept battling on. May you find all the prayers & thoughts to keep you strong during this difficult time. Love, Ken
Ken Kane & Family
Friend
December 23, 2021
Cindy, I can't feel your pain and no words can make it better. Your in my thoughts, prayers and heart. Thank you for giving me the privilege of knowing Jacey and admiring one of the strongest smartest young men I have ever met. I know he had the best mom in the world.
Mary Anne Dains
December 23, 2021
To my beautiful boy, may you soar and be free. I will always love you and carry you in my heart. Until we meet again...Love Mom.
Cindy Clingan
Family
December 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. There is nothing I can say to make it better. Just know that my thoughts and prayers are with you all. You did so.much for him he was so loved on earth as he will be in heaven
Marjorie Fronczak
Other
December 23, 2021
