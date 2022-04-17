ALESSANDRA - Jack V.
September 10, 1944 - April 12, 2022
Beloved and devoted husband of Diane (Civello), Jack V. Alessandra, 77, of Buffalo, NY entered into rest peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Jack was the honored father of Kim (Thomas) Grasso and Jennifer Alessandra and stepfather to Nina Chiavetta (Bob Jocher) and Christina Stapf (Jordan). Cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Thomas and Anthony Grasso, Isabella and Madeline Dasta, and Brielle and Addilyn Stapf. From a family of seven children, Jack was the dear brother of Ralph (Dorothy), Angelo (Carol), Louise, and John (Diane) Alessandra, and brother-in-law to Marie Jagiello (Dennis) and Roslyn Civello. Jack was predeceased by his treasured brothers, Samuel and Vincent (Christine), his mother Agnes (Coppola) and father Samuel Alessandra. Coming from a large family, Jack was an uncle to many nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Loved ones and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, on Tuesday (April 19) from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St., Buffalo, on Wednesday (April 20) at 9:30 AM, followed by internment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held after interment. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.