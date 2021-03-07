BUMBALO - Jack T.
Of Lancaster, NY, February 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Marie (Schiavone); loving father of Jacqueline (Thomas) Neveldine, Samuel (Angela) and Paul (Marlene); dearest grandfather of Joette (Joseph) DiPerna, Christina (Colin Tedesco) Bumbalo, Emily Neveldine and Sam Bumbalo; great-grandfather of Isabel and Gianna DiPerna; brother of Samuel (Angela) Bumbalo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Jack was a WWII Veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, Saturday, March 20th, at 9:30 AM. No prior visitations. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.