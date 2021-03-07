Menu
Jack T. BUMBALO
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
BUMBALO - Jack T.
Of Lancaster, NY, February 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Marie (Schiavone); loving father of Jacqueline (Thomas) Neveldine, Samuel (Angela) and Paul (Marlene); dearest grandfather of Joette (Joseph) DiPerna, Christina (Colin Tedesco) Bumbalo, Emily Neveldine and Sam Bumbalo; great-grandfather of Isabel and Gianna DiPerna; brother of Samuel (Angela) Bumbalo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Jack was a WWII Veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, Saturday, March 20th, at 9:30 AM. No prior visitations. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church
NY
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heartfelt sympathy to the family of the cousin of the late James Bumbalo, MD, my ex-husband.
Linda Bumbalo
Family
May 13, 2021
Paul and your entire family, please accept my deepest condolences for the loss of your Father.
Mayor Kevin Peterson
March 8, 2021
Paul and Jackie--very sorry about your dad's passing. (Jackie, you may remember me from Canisius College). May his soul rest in peace
Carmen Gentile
Friend
March 7, 2021
Aunt Marie. Cousins Jacqueline, Sam and Paul.... In times of tears, remember the laughter. In times of sadness, remember the smiles. In times of loneliness, remember all you shared.
Pam Palmeri Misuraca
Family
March 7, 2021
God bless our veterans. May his soul and The souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace Amen
Tom Feldmann
March 7, 2021
I'll always remember the walks and talks and coffee. Thanks, Cuz.
Bill Bumbalo
Family
February 28, 2021
