THOMSON - Jack D.

Of West Seneca, NY, August 10, 2020, beloved husband of Peggy (nee Reichert) Thomson; devoted father of Gail Thomson Gagne, Kathy Thomson Cyna and the late John A. Thomson, Sr.; loving stepfather of William (Dayna), Cary, Darryl, Kevin and Timothy Jablonski; grandfather and great-grandfather to several. Jack served in the Korean War from 1951-1954 as a Medic, he owned his own tavern called Jack's Seneca Bar, was a member of American Legion Post 735 and retired from the Town of West Seneca in October of 1996. Services were private at the family home. If so desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205.







Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.