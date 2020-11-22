SEEDORF - Jack H.
Age 89 of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on November 14, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Son of William and Ruth (Lallemand) Seedorf; beloved husband of 63 years to Mary Lou (Krautsack) Seedorf; loving father of Joy (John) Stahlman, Lynn (Gary) Grimaldi, Susan "Suz" Seedorf (Steve Hill) and Mike (Mary Jo) Seedorf; cherished grandfather to Kristin, Erin (Paul), Gina (Zack), Lisa (Mike), Bob (Kelly), Dave (Luisa), Mike (Brittany), Matt (Michelle), Stephen "Steverino" (Kate) and Heather; much loved great-grandfather to Olivia, Mia, Annabella, Benjamin, Jack, Harper, Max, Chloe, Mason, Augie and Bryce. Jack was raised on his family farm in Gardenville and following high school he proudly served in the US Navy, where he made some of his very best, lifelong friends. He earned his P.E. degree in Electrical Engineering from UB in 1960. Once retired, Jack tremendously enjoyed the great outdoors as an avid sportsman. He volunteered at the Iroquois National Refuge with over 3,000 hours of volunteer service. A private family funeral mass was said by Father Francis Weldgen at St. Albert the Great/St. Jude the Apostle Church in North Tonawanda where Jack was an active parishioner. Family is requesting any donations in honor of Jack be directed to Parkinson's Research. Visit the Guest Registry at Wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.