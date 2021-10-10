HEATON - Jack E.
Of N. Tonawanda, NY, October 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Lisa (Soock) Heaton. Dear father of Jennifer and Tracee Heaton. Loving grandfather of Nicholas and Matthew. Brother of the late Robert (late Sharon) Owen (Marie), James (late Fran) Heaton, Betty (Gene) Schmidt and Georgia (late Charles) Hallifax; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, October 12, 4-7 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. Condolences shared online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.