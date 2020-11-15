Carlson - Jack L.
Age 76, of Tonawanda, on November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 56 years ,to Rosemary M. (nee Gartler) Carlson. Loving father of Christopher M. Carlson and Craig M. (Maureen) Carlson; proud grandfather of Katherine (Robert) Elter, Kristine, Elizabeth, Andrew Carlson and Vanessa Smith; great- grandfather of Delaney Elter; brother of Howard (late Marjorie) Carlson, Linda Ferguson, Kenneth (Linda) Carlson, Brenda (Brian) Himes and the late Carol James; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He worked as a supervisor for Republic Engineered Products in Lackawanna. Jack especially loved spending time playing cards with his granddaughters. He was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills, and the Buffalo Sabres. Family and friends may call at FRETTHOLD & HAMP CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, at 37 Adam St., in Tonawanda, on Monday, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. Friends and family are invited to assemble at St. Francis Church, at 150 Broad St., in Tonawanda, on Tuesday, at 10 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kenmore Mercy Hospital Foundation, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14127, or to the American Lung Association
, 210 John Glenn Dr., #3, Buffalo, NY 14228. Online condolences may be shared at www.FrettholdandHamp.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.