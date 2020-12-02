DeLong - Jack L., Jr.

61 years old, passed away at his home in Westminster, CA on November 18, 2020. He was born in Niagara Falls on December 17, 1958, the son of RoseMarie (Byers) DeLong and the late Jack L. DeLong. Jack is survived by his mother, RoseMarie (Byers) DeLong; his daughter, Ashley (Jeremy) Schlueter; his grandsons, Clayton and Mark; his brothers, Phillip D. DeLong, Joseph L. (Judy) DeLong and Jeffrey S. DeLong. He is also survived by three nieces and one nephew. Private interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Niagara Falls. Flowers are gratefully declined. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO THE LABUDA FUNERAL HOME, INC.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.