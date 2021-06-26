Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jack J. MARCHESE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MARCHESE - Jack J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on June 22, 2021. Loving father of Denise (Jeff) Ellsworth and Karen Greco (Mike Panzarella); adored papa of Jeffrey, Matthew, Michael and Madelyn; devoted son of the late Giacomo and Concetta Marchese; dear brother of Rose Marie (Joseph) Sherry and the late Charles, Carol, Sarah, Vincent and Joseph. Jack was an avid Yankees fan,
enjoyed golfing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will follow. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Buffalo City Mission, 100 E Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
28
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss Such a great uncle to me.
Joe Sherry
Family
August 4, 2021
On behalf of all the Dee siblings and their families...brace yourselves, this is gonna be long: John (Rose), Tom, Darcy (whom we lost in 2019), Lisa (Rocco), Gina (Derek), Roberta (John), Natalie (Steve), Christopher (Jodi), Gregory, Valerie (Mike) and our phalanx of nieces and nephews and their delightful significant others (aaaand deep breath), I wanted to share some fun, funny and touching memories of our cousin, Jack. So really, the most important thing is that Cousin Jack and his sister, our cousin Rose Marie Marchese Sherry, were my godparents. I was the first girl in the Dee Family. Of course, had they known there would be so many after me, they'd probably have held out for someone better. So my privileged position is, I believed, is what got me first dibs on Jack's time whenever he visited. But of course that usually lasted about 10 seconds before the force of the entire Dee family would descend upon him-but man, if we annoyed him, he never flinched. I believe the entire Marchese family should qualify for sainthood, now that I think back. Jack was handsome in that movie star kind of way -- and he was so shy (or maybe we were just THAT loud; hard to say). He tolerated our incessant energy, always with a conspiratorial twinkle in his eye. He would make us all laugh so hard as he teased our beloved, hilarious Aunt Concetta, whom we called Aunt Concetina. PS: LORD could she bake! Her coudaruni (no doubt a word she invented) were basically hot, fresh fried doughnuts rolled in sugar. Beat THAT, Dunkin Donuts.   So our hearts are heavy for Denise and Karen, and for Rose Marie and Joe Sherry. A spark like Cousin Jackie (as we called him) makes a room go very, very dark when they're gone. Please know that, if the border were open, many of us would have been there this evening to pay our respects. But we do hope you can feel the fierce love and hugs we're sending in this tough time. With love, Betsy Dee
The Dee Family
Family
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results