On behalf of all the Dee siblings and their families...brace yourselves, this is gonna be long: John (Rose), Tom, Darcy (whom we lost in 2019), Lisa (Rocco), Gina (Derek), Roberta (John), Natalie (Steve), Christopher (Jodi), Gregory, Valerie (Mike) and our phalanx of nieces and nephews and their delightful significant others (aaaand deep breath), I wanted to share some fun, funny and touching memories of our cousin, Jack. So really, the most important thing is that Cousin Jack and his sister, our cousin Rose Marie Marchese Sherry, were my godparents. I was the first girl in the Dee Family. Of course, had they known there would be so many after me, they'd probably have held out for someone better. So my privileged position is, I believed, is what got me first dibs on Jack's time whenever he visited. But of course that usually lasted about 10 seconds before the force of the entire Dee family would descend upon him-but man, if we annoyed him, he never flinched. I believe the entire Marchese family should qualify for sainthood, now that I think back. Jack was handsome in that movie star kind of way -- and he was so shy (or maybe we were just THAT loud; hard to say). He tolerated our incessant energy, always with a conspiratorial twinkle in his eye. He would make us all laugh so hard as he teased our beloved, hilarious Aunt Concetta, whom we called Aunt Concetina. PS: LORD could she bake! Her coudaruni (no doubt a word she invented) were basically hot, fresh fried doughnuts rolled in sugar. Beat THAT, Dunkin Donuts. So our hearts are heavy for Denise and Karen, and for Rose Marie and Joe Sherry. A spark like Cousin Jackie (as we called him) makes a room go very, very dark when they're gone. Please know that, if the border were open, many of us would have been there this evening to pay our respects. But we do hope you can feel the fierce love and hugs we're sending in this tough time. With love, Betsy Dee

The Dee Family Family June 28, 2021