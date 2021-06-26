MARCHESE - Jack J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on June 22, 2021. Loving father of Denise (Jeff) Ellsworth and Karen Greco (Mike Panzarella); adored papa of Jeffrey, Matthew, Michael and Madelyn; devoted son of the late Giacomo and Concetta Marchese; dear brother of Rose Marie (Joseph) Sherry and the late Charles, Carol, Sarah, Vincent and Joseph. Jack was an avid Yankees fan,
enjoyed golfing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will follow. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Buffalo City Mission, 100 E Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.