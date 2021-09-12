SAGE - Jack R.
September 8, 2021. Loved husband of Nancy J. (nee Borowik) Sage; son of the late Russell and Flora Sage; stepson of the late Agnes Sage and the late Shirley Wiesner; brother of Paula (Al) Curry and Lynn (John) Rushok; brother-in-law of David Borowik and William Shuler; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. No prior visitation. Services were privately held. Jack served his country in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Alzheimer's Association
of WNY in Jack's name. The family would like to thank the staff of Peregrine Senior Living Facility of Orchard Park for their compassionate and loving care for Jack. Arrangements by Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.