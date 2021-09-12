Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jack R. SAGE
FUNERAL HOME
Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home
5363 Genesee Street
Bowmansville, NY
SAGE - Jack R.
September 8, 2021. Loved husband of Nancy J. (nee Borowik) Sage; son of the late Russell and Flora Sage; stepson of the late Agnes Sage and the late Shirley Wiesner; brother of Paula (Al) Curry and Lynn (John) Rushok; brother-in-law of David Borowik and William Shuler; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. No prior visitation. Services were privately held. Jack served his country in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Alzheimer's Association of WNY in Jack's name. The family would like to thank the staff of Peregrine Senior Living Facility of Orchard Park for their compassionate and loving care for Jack. Arrangements by Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My dear Nancy my heart goes out to you and the grief you're going thru. Jack was a great guy and will be missed. Tommy and I are sending our love to you.
Vera Colson
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results