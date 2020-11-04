Vierkorn - Jack

December 21, 1931 - October 30, 2020. Jack was survived by his daughters, Karla Monte (James), Carolyn Vierkorn (William Billington), Katey Vierkorn (Evan McKee); three grandchildren, Mallory Miller (Douglas), Marcus Monte and Michael Monte (Meghan Shanahan); one great-grandson, Jack Shanahan Monte; sisters-in-law Eileen (Pinky) Newberry and Beverly Vierkorn; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews, including Debora Steiner. Jack was predeceased by his wife Patricia (nee Evans); grandson Mitchell Giovanni Monte; brother George Vierkorn and parents, Jack and Mary Hildreth (nee Hoyt) Vierkorn. Jack was born in Ebenezer, New York, graduated from Hamburg High school, received a bachelor's degree in music education from Ithaca College and a master's degree in music education from Long Beach State University. He served honorably in the Marine Corps. Jack played trombone semi-professionally and sang in church choirs and barbershop quartets. He served others throughout his life, volunteering with food banks, literacy programs, prison ministries and schools. He was a man of great faith. A Memorial Service for family will be held at a later date following a private burial at Logan Valley Cemetery in Altoona, PA.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.