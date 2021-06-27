WEISHAAR - Jack August

Of Hamburg, June 25, 2021. Loving husband of the late June Weishaar (nee Carter); cherished father of Gail Vuich, Wayne (Dorie) Weishaar, and the late Jackie Cirrincione; loving grandfather of Jayme, Scott, Shawn, late Erin, Michele, and Marissia; cherished great-grandfather of eight great-grandchildren; dearest brother of Donald (June) Weishaar; longtime companion of Margarita Castillo; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 30, from 10 AM - 1 PM at LOOMIS, OFFER & LOOMIS, INC. (Hamburg Chapel), 207 Main St., where a service will be held at 1 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to American Legion #567, Orchard Park, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.