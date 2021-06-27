Menu
Jack August WEISHAAR
WEISHAAR - Jack August
Of Hamburg, June 25, 2021. Loving husband of the late June Weishaar (nee Carter); cherished father of Gail Vuich, Wayne (Dorie) Weishaar, and the late Jackie Cirrincione; loving grandfather of Jayme, Scott, Shawn, late Erin, Michele, and Marissia; cherished great-grandfather of eight great-grandchildren; dearest brother of Donald (June) Weishaar; longtime companion of Margarita Castillo; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 30, from 10 AM - 1 PM at LOOMIS, OFFER & LOOMIS, INC. (Hamburg Chapel), 207 Main St., where a service will be held at 1 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to American Legion #567, Orchard Park, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Jun
30
Service
1:00p.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
To a loving family I give my deepest condolences with love. Jack may you rest in peace.
Sharon Kaiser
Friend
June 28, 2021
