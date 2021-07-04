WEISS - Jack Edward
Age 95, of North Tonawanda, July 1, 2021 in Niagara Hospice House, Lockport, after a brief illness. Mr. Weiss was a WWII Marine Corps veteran and he was a member of the Marine Corps League, the Conrad F. Kania Detachment. He was a former employee of the Mye Lumber Company. Jack was an avid golfer and was very artistic and enjoyed wood carving. He was the husband of the late Irene (nee Proefrock) Weiss. Beloved father of Kathleen (Craig) Meyers and Jack (Vicki) Weiss. Grandfather of Bryan (Kris) Weiss and the late Jack E. Weiss II. Great-grandfather of Matthew (Sammi) Weiss and Brayden Weiss. Brother of the late Olive, Clifford, Robert, and Dale. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home beginning at 8 PM, the Rev. Keith Knupp will officiate, interment will be in St. Mark Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfunerralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.