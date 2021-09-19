Jackie was so much more than a friend to our daughter, Jennifer Mavrek. She was a remarkable woman - smart, wise, caring, funny, creative and so much more. Prayers for Brett and Archer on the loss of this beautiful woman. I am glad I had the opportunity to see her when we were in Buffalo. May the Lord wrap His arms around you and comfort you. God bless, John & Chris Scheuer (Spring Hill, FL)

