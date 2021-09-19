FEINBLATT - Jacklyn A.
(nee Timmel)
Of Buffalo, NY. September 15, 2021. Loving wife of Brett Feinblatt; cherished mother of Archer Feinblatt; beloved sister of Dawn (Jeffrey) Story, Karen (David) Kasinski and Kim (the late Tim) Butler; daughter of the late Jack and Patricia Timmel; daughter-in-law of Margaret and the late Barry Feinblatt, sister-in-law of Dirk (Michelle) Feinblatt. Also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 6-8 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at N. Bailey). Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.