FEINBLATT - Jacklyn A.
(nee Timmel)
Of Buffalo, NY. September 15, 2021. Loving wife of Brett Feinblatt; cherished mother of Archer Feinblatt; beloved sister of Dawn (Jeffrey) Story, Karen (David) Kasinski and Kim (the late Tim) Butler; daughter of the late Jack and Patricia Timmel; daughter-in-law of Margaret and the late Barry Feinblatt, sister-in-law of Dirk (Michelle) Feinblatt. Also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 6-8 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at N. Bailey). Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. Amy Vogt and Staff
September 22, 2021
Jackie was so much more than a friend to our daughter, Jennifer Mavrek. She was a remarkable woman - smart, wise, caring, funny, creative and so much more. Prayers for Brett and Archer on the loss of this beautiful woman. I am glad I had the opportunity to see her when we were in Buffalo. May the Lord wrap His arms around you and comfort you. God bless, John & Chris Scheuer (Spring Hill, FL)
Christine & John Scheuer
Friend
September 20, 2021
