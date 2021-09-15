BLAKE - Jacob J. "Jake"
Of the Town of Wheatfield, NY, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was born in Amherst, on March 21, 1994, the son of Burton "Ray" and Rose (DiMino) Blake. Jake was a partner with Ride Today Powersports, in Lockport. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother Joseph Blake; his girlfriend Mikenna Pelloth; and was the grandson of Richard (late Betty) Watson and the late Emanuel and Lillian DiMino; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. His family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM, at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY. Jake's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, at 10:00 AM, at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY. Interment in Wheatfield Cemetery. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
, for guest register.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.