Jacob J. "Jake" BLAKE
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road
Sanborn, NY
BLAKE - Jacob J. "Jake"
Of the Town of Wheatfield, NY, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was born in Amherst, on March 21, 1994, the son of Burton "Ray" and Rose (DiMino) Blake. Jake was a partner with Ride Today Powersports, in Lockport. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother Joseph Blake; his girlfriend Mikenna Pelloth; and was the grandson of Richard (late Betty) Watson and the late Emanuel and Lillian DiMino; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. His family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM, at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY. Jake's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, at 10:00 AM, at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY. Interment in Wheatfield Cemetery. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Jude the Apostle
800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY
My deepest condolences to you and Rosie. The are no words that can ease your pain. You can take comfort in knowing he´s in better place.
Rick Krawczyk
September 17, 2021
In our thoughts and prayers. May your memories warm your hearts!
James & Kelly Marino
September 16, 2021
Oh how Terrible... Our Heart Felt Condolences... WE Pray for Jake and You His Parents and Your Son... God Bless and Care For JAKE In The Kingdom of HEAVEN ... Words cannot express our regret and sorrow for Your Great Loss.. Amen
Sean/Michele Carey
Family
September 14, 2021
Very sorry to the entire family for your loss
Naveen B Seth
September 14, 2021
