Jacob E. BRUNDO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BRUNDO - Jacob E.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary (nee McQuillin) Brundo; devoted father of Melinda Laureano, John (Janet Luanne) Brundo, Sharon Aurelio, Joseph Brundo and James Brundo; cherished grandfather of Lisa (Andrew), Stacey, Justin, Amy, Michele, Jamie, Dillon, Leslie, Kelly (Joe), the late Vincent and three great-grandchildren. Jacob ran his family owned and operated business, The Main Garage Co., for 60 plus years. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY
Mar
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph University Parish
3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family. I remember this man as a honorable, hardworking and dependable human being. I lived across the street from his business and I found him and his sons willing to help anyone in the neighborhood with their automobile problems.This man will truly be miss.Blessings to his family.
Eddie Lott
March 9, 2021
Molly & Family So sorry for your loss may he rest in paradise....
Theresa Brundo
March 8, 2021
