BRUNDO - Jacob E.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary (nee McQuillin) Brundo; devoted father of Melinda Laureano, John (Janet Luanne) Brundo, Sharon Aurelio, Joseph Brundo and James Brundo; cherished grandfather of Lisa (Andrew), Stacey, Justin, Amy, Michele, Jamie, Dillon, Leslie, Kelly (Joe), the late Vincent and three great-grandchildren. Jacob ran his family owned and operated business, The Main Garage Co., for 60 plus years. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.