ULEWSKI - Jacob J. "Jake"
Age 79, of Elma, NY, October 9, 2020. Husband of Carol; cherished father of Suzanne (Jerrold) Katrein and Jennifer (Jerome) Ulewski-Davis; loving grandfather of Sarah, Jessica and Jerry Katrein; also survived by 4 great-grandsons; dear friend of Joe (Joan) Biehunik. Family will be present Monday 3-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Church (306 Ingham Ave., Buffalo, 14218) Tuesday at 11 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Please share condolences online at: www.Pietszak.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.