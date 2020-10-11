Menu
Jacob J. "Jake" ULEWSKI
1941 - 2020
March 28, 1941
October 9, 2020
ULEWSKI - Jacob J. "Jake"
Age 79, of Elma, NY, October 9, 2020. Husband of Carol; cherished father of Suzanne (Jerrold) Katrein and Jennifer (Jerome) Ulewski-Davis; loving grandfather of Sarah, Jessica and Jerry Katrein; also survived by 4 great-grandsons; dear friend of Joe (Joan) Biehunik. Family will be present Monday 3-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Church (306 Ingham Ave., Buffalo, 14218) Tuesday at 11 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Please share condolences online at: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Oct
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME
2400 William St., Cheektowaga, New York
Oct
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony’s Church
306 Ingham Ave, Lackawanna, New York
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
Jenn. We know how much your Dad meant to you and how close you were. So sorry for his loss for both you and Jerry.
Fanya Taggar
October 11, 2020
Jake was on the SWAT team when Jim Goss, my husband, was the Commander. Jim always spoke highly of Jake. May he RIP.
Margaret Goss
Friend
October 10, 2020
Prayers to everyone. My late husband, Ron Turk, spoke highly of Jake. I never got to meet Jake, but felt I knew him because of all my husband's stories. God will comfort you during your time of grief.
DEBBI TURK
Acquaintance
October 10, 2020