Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacob "Jake" MARSHALL
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
Send Flowers
MARSHALL - Jacob "Jake"
Of Lancaster, NY, March 29, 2022. Beloved son of Scott (Raelynn) Marshall and Jennifer (Joseph) Belstadt; loving brother of Anthony Belstadt, Scott II, Nicholas and Kennedi Marshall; grandson of Dan and Linda Shaffer, Rick (Fran Bull) Belstadt, Alice (late Edward) Hirsch, late Michael Marshall and Lynn (late Joseph) Candino; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, inc. funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 12 Noon to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harbor House of Rochester or the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. Please share condolences at
www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dear Scott, Raelynn and Family, Please accept our most sincere condolences for the loss of Jacob. Please also know that you are all in our thoughts ans prayers.
Bill and Dawn Schroeder
Friend
March 30, 2022
Jacob " Jake" we send our condolences to your family Jake you are loved by many fly high with your angels.. Scott and family you are in are prayers we send are love ❤
Jeffrey Cassick
Friend
March 30, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Andy Pardee
Friend
March 30, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results