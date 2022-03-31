MARSHALL - Jacob "Jake"
Of Lancaster, NY, March 29, 2022. Beloved son of Scott (Raelynn) Marshall and Jennifer (Joseph) Belstadt; loving brother of Anthony Belstadt, Scott II, Nicholas and Kennedi Marshall; grandson of Dan and Linda Shaffer, Rick (Fran Bull) Belstadt, Alice (late Edward) Hirsch, late Michael Marshall and Lynn (late Joseph) Candino; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, inc. funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 12 Noon to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harbor House of Rochester or the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.