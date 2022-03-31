MARSHALL - Jacob "Jake"Of Lancaster, NY, March 29, 2022. Beloved son of Scott (Raelynn) Marshall and Jennifer (Joseph) Belstadt; loving brother of Anthony Belstadt, Scott II, Nicholas and Kennedi Marshall; grandson of Dan and Linda Shaffer, Rick (Fran Bull) Belstadt, Alice (late Edward) Hirsch, late Michael Marshall and Lynn (late Joseph) Candino; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, inc. funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 12 Noon to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harbor House of Rochester or the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. Please share condolences at