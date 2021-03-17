BRICE - Jacqueline M.

(nee Morrell)

Of Buffalo, passed away March 12, 2021. Jacqueline leaves to mourn two daughters, Sayvette and Diane Brice and two sons, Robert and Adam Brice and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends and loved ones Thursday, March 18, at St. Columba-Brigid RC Church, 75 Hickory St., at 11 AM, followed by Jacqueline's Eastern Star Service and Home-going Celebration at 12 noon. A mask must be worn at all times, social distancing practiced and crowd restrictions are encouraged. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY 14206.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.