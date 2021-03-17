BRICE - Jacqueline M. (nee Morrell) Of Buffalo, passed away March 12, 2021. Jacqueline leaves to mourn two daughters, Sayvette and Diane Brice and two sons, Robert and Adam Brice and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends and loved ones Thursday, March 18, at St. Columba-Brigid RC Church, 75 Hickory St., at 11 AM, followed by Jacqueline's Eastern Star Service and Home-going Celebration at 12 noon. A mask must be worn at all times, social distancing practiced and crowd restrictions are encouraged. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY 14206.
To The Brice family, I would like to extend my sincere condolences and prayers to you all.
Jackie was a beautiful person, always pleasant and a joy to be around. She will truly be missed.
Felicia Walker
March 23, 2021
Diane Brice,
Our condolences to you and your family.
From the office staff at Community Care
Karen Billups
March 18, 2021
Tweetie, I will miss seeing that beautiful smile and you always had a kind word to say! To the Morrell and Brice families you have my deepest condolences! RIH Tweetie
Helen Washington
March 18, 2021
My sincere condolences I have know Jackie/Tweetie since grammar school..She was a beautiful soul
Mary Harris
March 17, 2021
I did not know her well, but Jackie's beautiful smile welcoming me into the church, as a perfect and welcoming usher, will always be remembered. Sending hugs, prayers and God's peace and love to her family - God Bless You All,