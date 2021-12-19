Cicco - Jacqueline M. (nee Jones)
December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Arnold Cicco; cherished sister of Linda (Gerald) Boye, Deborah (Edward) Kornowski, Kenneth (late Darcy) Jones, Lawrence (Janet) Jones, late Sharon (late Ronald) Willard, and late Kathleen (Tom Shay) Kornowski: also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and many friends. Memorials in Jacqueline's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. A Memorial Gathering will be held at The BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Wednesday from 11 PM - 1 PM at which time a funeral service will be held at 1 PM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.