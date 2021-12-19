Menu
Jacqueline M. CICCO
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY
Cicco - Jacqueline M. (nee Jones)
December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Arnold Cicco; cherished sister of Linda (Gerald) Boye, Deborah (Edward) Kornowski, Kenneth (late Darcy) Jones, Lawrence (Janet) Jones, late Sharon (late Ronald) Willard, and late Kathleen (Tom Shay) Kornowski: also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and many friends. Memorials in Jacqueline's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A Memorial Gathering will be held at The BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Wednesday from 11 PM - 1 PM at which time a funeral service will be held at 1 PM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc.
2085 Union Rd, West, NY
Dec
22
Service
Buszka Funeral Home Inc.
2085 Union Rd, West, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending our deepest condolences.
Melody and Pablo Davila
Friend
December 23, 2021
Rest In Peace
David Kornowski
Family
December 23, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family.Sending love and prayers.
Brandy Ann Cendejas (Davila)
Friend
December 22, 2021
I remember Jackie fondly, my condolences to the family.
Sandra Preston (Willard)
December 20, 2021
