Jacqueline G. COLE
COLE - Jacqueline G.
(nee Stachowiak)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Cole; dearest step-mother of Bill Cole, Sherry Osmin, Cathy Alger, Patricia Owens; grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Geri (late Gerald) Bommer, late Matthew (late Joan) and late Ronald (late Dorothy) Stachowiak; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner of Borden Rd.) West Seneca. Where a Funeral will be held Tuesday at 8:30 AM and from St. Mary's on the Hill Church (Lancaster) at 9:30 AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY 14224
Nov
24
Funeral
8:30a.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY 14224
Nov
24
Funeral
9:30a.m.
St. Mary's
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
