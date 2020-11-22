COLE - Jacqueline G.
(nee Stachowiak)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Cole; dearest step-mother of Bill Cole, Sherry Osmin, Cathy Alger, Patricia Owens; grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Geri (late Gerald) Bommer, late Matthew (late Joan) and late Ronald (late Dorothy) Stachowiak; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner of Borden Rd.) West Seneca. Where a Funeral will be held Tuesday at 8:30 AM and from St. Mary's on the Hill Church (Lancaster) at 9:30 AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.