Jacqueline L. GIORGINI
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
GIORGINI - Jacqueline L.
(nee Harper)
Of Lancaster, NY, August 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert P.; loving mother of Scott and the late Robert, Jr.; sister-in-law of Ronald (Donna) Giorgini and Donna (Don) Tosh; aunt to Amy (Mark) Josker, Nicole (Ron) Wazny, DJ (Charissa) Tosh and Erin (Russ) Dawson; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews and many other loving relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday, September 10, 3-7 PM with services being held Saturday morning, September 11 at The Vine Wesleyan Church at 425 Penora St., Depew, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Sep
11
Service
11:00a.m.
The Vine Wesleyan Church
425 Penora St., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Bob and family my deepest condolences to you and with fond memories of a wonderful classmate
Paul Hodan
Classmate
September 10, 2021
