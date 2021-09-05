GIORGINI - Jacqueline L.
(nee Harper)
Of Lancaster, NY, August 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert P.; loving mother of Scott and the late Robert, Jr.; sister-in-law of Ronald (Donna) Giorgini and Donna (Don) Tosh; aunt to Amy (Mark) Josker, Nicole (Ron) Wazny, DJ (Charissa) Tosh and Erin (Russ) Dawson; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews and many other loving relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday, September 10, 3-7 PM with services being held Saturday morning, September 11 at The Vine Wesleyan Church at 425 Penora St., Depew, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.