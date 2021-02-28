GREGORSKI - Jacqueline Alane "Jackie"
55, of Newark, Delaware, formerly of Grand Island, New York, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after succumbing to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Jackie is survived by her parents Richard J. and Patricia L. (Wade) Gregorski; her sisters, Pamela A. (Gregorski) Jasinski and Deborah D. Gregorski; nephew, Zachery M. Jasinski; and nieces, Emilee M. Setting and Julianna A. Jasinski; she is also survived by her aunt, Sandra (Wade) and uncle, Bruce Coutts, uncle, Frank and aunt, Kay Gregorski, aunt, Florence Gregorski; godparents, Joseph and Elaine Kurek; and several cousins. Jackie was a graduate of the University of Delaware and had a successful career as a paralegal specializing in patents and trademarks, working for Bell South, Reed Elsevier, and most recently Corporation Service Company.
Jackie was a kind and loving soul, with a wonderful warm smile and heart of gold. Jackie was a true believer in our Lord Jesus Christ and took every opportunity to evangelize to bring people closer to our Lord. Jackie has a special love for animals, especially yellow labs and her parents' chihuahua Holly. Jackie is going to be sorely missed by everyone that knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, Delaware 19707. A private interment will take place at a later date at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Lewiston, New York at a time convenient for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faithful Friends Animal Shelter at www.faithfulfriends.us
. For condolences, please visit online at www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.