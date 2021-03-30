Dear Sandy and Darlene and your families, I am so sorry for your loss. I have such fond memories of being a Girl Scout in your Mom´s troop and learning so much from her. Such a vibrant woman with so many gifts that she willingly shared with those around her. How blessed you are to have been loved by her. You are all in my prayers. Rest In Peace Mrs. G..

Renee Scimia- Loewer April 1, 2021