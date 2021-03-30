GROSZKOWSKI - Jacqueline C. (nee Wajtkus)
March 26, 2021, beloved wife of Leon Groszkowski; loving mother of Sandra (Jeffrey) Ash and Darlene (Joseph) Mischler; loving grandmother of Matthew, Zachary, Rachel, Benjamin and Derek. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 AM at St. Mary Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville 14051. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association
or the COVID-19 Relief Fund. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Live stream of Mass can be accessed at www.stmaryswormville.com
. Your online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.