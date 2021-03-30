Menu
Jacqueline C. GROSZKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
GROSZKOWSKI - Jacqueline C. (nee Wajtkus)
March 26, 2021, beloved wife of Leon Groszkowski; loving mother of Sandra (Jeffrey) Ash and Darlene (Joseph) Mischler; loving grandmother of Matthew, Zachary, Rachel, Benjamin and Derek. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 AM at St. Mary Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville 14051. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or the COVID-19 Relief Fund. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Live stream of Mass can be accessed at www.stmaryswormville.com. Your online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary Church
6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Live stream of Mass can be accessed at www.stmaryswormville.com
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
On behalf of the members of Western Zone of NYSRTA/RENY, heartfelt sympathy and prayers are sent to the family of Jacqueline. A donation will be made, in honor of your loved one, to the Robert R. DeCormier Memorial Trust Fund.of NYSRTA, which assists retired educators in need. May she rest in peace!"
Western Zone of NYS Retired Teachers' Association
May 10, 2021
I had the pleasure of treating Jackie for many years at Lancaster Dental. I looked forward to our visits. She always spoke about her family and how proud she was of them, especially her grandchildren. I will miss her. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family.
Sandy Zirnheld
April 3, 2021
Dear Sandy and Darlene and your families, I am so sorry for your loss. I have such fond memories of being a Girl Scout in your Mom´s troop and learning so much from her. Such a vibrant woman with so many gifts that she willingly shared with those around her. How blessed you are to have been loved by her. You are all in my prayers. Rest In Peace Mrs. G..
Renee Scimia- Loewer
April 1, 2021
All three of my kids had Mrs.G for kindergarten she was a wonderful teacher and person R.I.PMrs.G
Carol Zielinski
April 1, 2021
My sincerest condolences on your loss.
Tim Ryan USNR
March 31, 2021
Frank and I are sorry for your loss. She was a true part of the Michalski family and will be remembered with love. Our prayers and thoughts are with Leon and the family in this time of sorrow. Love Sharon and Francis Buttigieg

Sharon Buttigieg
Family
March 31, 2021
What a wonderful woman and teacher. Thoughts & prayers go out to the family. Rest in Peace Mrs. G.
Kathy Wuendsch, Brian & Amy Collett
March 31, 2021
Dear Leon and family, Can't tell you how sad I am. What a loss to all of you and the rest of us. I'm thinking of a great trip we took to the Alabama Swamps quite a while ago. So many birds and other animals. We loved it. I will miss Jackie terribly and all our laughter. Pat
Pat Rabin
March 31, 2021
Jackie was a people person and always happy to lend an ear in good and bad times. A creative, active and upbeat quilter who loved her craft. She was one in a million friend and I will miss her.
Kathi Scaccia
March 31, 2021
Doris Zuch
March 31, 2021
I am honored to have known Jackie, such a wonderful women who alway brightened my day. Prayer and hugs to all her family!
Doris Zuch
March 31, 2021
Rest In Peace Mrs G
Greg Lexner
March 31, 2021
Sandy and Darlene, memories of your mother will always be present when I look back on my childhood. Her love of her children and the children she taught can never be measured. Thinking of you both and your dad.
Jacqueline Bull (Gemerek )
March 31, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. My condolences.
Kelly Malone
March 30, 2021
Darlene your mom will live in your heart forever. God bless you all.
Jean Mischler
March 30, 2021
I met Jackie many years ago through quilting, and we became instant best friends. We laughed together, cried together, sewed together, travelled Together, and just enjoyed each other so very much. I´ll miss her terribly. The Amherst Quilters Guild lost a very special friend, worker, and over all wonderful lady. My prayers and sympathies go out to Leon, the girls, grands, and everyone else who knew her.
Theres utz
March 30, 2021
So sorry for such an incredible loss. Mrs. G. was part of so much of my teen and early adult years. Always so warm, so welcoming, so sweet and supportive. She will be greatly missed. Much love to you Mr. G., Sandy and Jeff, and Darlene and Joe.
Jim and Kelly O'Neil
March 30, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful lady.
Linda (Heller) Klipfel
March 30, 2021
Your mom always had a smile on her face and kind words. She was a wonderful neighbor as your family is now. Our warm condolences Damian, Renee, Alex, Nisa and Jasmine
Turski Family
March 30, 2021
There are no words to describe the loss of my dear friend since high school - Jackie was a year behind me - but we became fast friends and our friendship continued for many years - I was her maid of honor - and spent many a fun weekend with Jackie at her Mom's home - planning her shower and wedding were the best times - she was a kind - fun - supportive - wonderful friend - and though we lost contact in recent years I will always remember her fondly with love - Love and God Bless her family - and thank you to Darlene for letting me know - Sandy
Sandy Messore
March 30, 2021
