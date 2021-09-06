HIRSCH,

Jacqueline

Elisabeth -

May 30, 1985-September 6, 2008. To our precious daughter, Jacquie, our Jax, our "Tink," our Angel. Thirteen years ago today, our lives were changed forever. That day, you were taken from us, leaving us empty and heartbroken. It is still so hard to accept that you are not here with us. It has been forever since we held you and we miss your bright smile, the sound of your laughter and the endless joy, happiness and never-ending love you gave us. We cherish the wonderful times spent with family and friends. Those times we shared are everlasting gifts imprinted in our memories. We try to live by the example you set and the lessons you taught us - to be kind, compassionate, caring, generous, understanding and the true meaning of friendship. During our times of weakness and doubt, we remind ourselves of the strength, hope and courage you showed us during your fight. We are reminded and inspired to always face our fears, and believe in ourselves and all we are capable of achieving. Thank you for the dreams you shared with us and for teaching us to never give up on our own dreams. We will continue your legacy to help others, making a difference in their lives, as you have for so many. We have worked hard to continue the mission you started and we hope you are proud of what we have accomplished in your memory as we honor your life. You are with us every minute of every day and we will always be "Forever 4." Never forget how very much we miss you and always remember that we will love you forever and ever and always, and so much longer than that. Love, Mom and Dad

Dear Jacquie, the world and our lives have not been the same since you were taken away from us. We think about you, love you, and miss you more every day. In the short years you were with us, you taught us so much about life, friendships, family and love. We remember all of those lessons and hold them near and dear to our hearts. You continue to be an inspiration to those who are still fighting and a helping hand to families in need. Your legacy provides hope to so many people yet even still, I wish you were here with us. Here to celebrate, to laugh, to hold your nephew and to share our love. I miss you so much it hurts and my broken heart will never heal. Stay close to us and watch over us all. Jacquie, we love you more than words could ever say. Love always and forever, your big brother TJ, Amanda, Gabriel, and Franklin

Precious Jacquie, missing you always and loving you forever. Love, Bree

Jacquie, we miss you so very much and we will love you forever. Love, Papa and Sharon

Years have passed and we still think of you all the time. We are so grateful for all the "Tink Winks!" Please continue to watch over us. We will never stop missing you, loving you or believing in your cause. Love, Aunt Sheryl and the girls

My sweet girl. Sometimes when I wake up, for a brief moment, everything is fine. Then the ache in my heart reminds me. We miss you every moment. And as each day goes on, I thank heaven to have had you in my life. You continue to brighten our world. I love you always, Aunt Deee

Jacquie, although we have never met you, we know all about you! Thank you for watching over us and being our Special Angel in Heaven. Love, Olivia, Molly, Gianna, Claire, Evelina, Morgan and Jordon.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.