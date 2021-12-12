KOSMOWSKI - Jacqueline E. (nee Pye)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest December 8, 2021. Beloved wife of 47 years to Thaddeus "Kosmo" Kosmowski; devoted mother of Nicole (Seth) Werner; cherished grandmother of Peyton Werner; loving daughter of the late Frank and Betty Pye; also survived by other family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 3-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.