Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacqueline E. KOSMOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
KOSMOWSKI - Jacqueline E. (nee Pye)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest December 8, 2021. Beloved wife of 47 years to Thaddeus "Kosmo" Kosmowski; devoted mother of Nicole (Seth) Werner; cherished grandmother of Peyton Werner; loving daughter of the late Frank and Betty Pye; also survived by other family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 3-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jackie was a wonderful person. Even though I haven't seen her in a while, I will always remember her beautiful smile. She will always be in our hearts. She was A beautiful woman throughout. Sincere condolences from myself and my family.
John Hill
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results