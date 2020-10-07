TRACY - Jacqueline L.

Of Lancaster, October 4, 2020. Devoted mother of Frederick "Fritz" (Joy) Urquhart Jr.; loving grandmother of Rhiannon (Jacob) Urquhart, Noel Urquhart and Catherine (Daniel) Urquhart; dear sister of Susan (late Robert) McAllister and Tannis (Jewel) Tracy; former wife of Frederick Urquhart Sr. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster, Saturday at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Please understand that face masks must be worn in the Church and Funeral Home, maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the Funeral Home will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for understanding. Jackie was a member of the Teamsters and an active member Our Lady of Pompeii Church.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.