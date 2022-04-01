LUCCHESE - Jacqueline A.
Of Kenmore, NY, March 27, 2022, loving daughter of the late Phillip and Mary Lucchese; dear sister of Dr. John (late Stephanie) Lucchese and the late Anthony Guadagna; "only Aunt on their father's side" to Phillip (Lynn) Lucchese, Mary Jo Foley, Dr. John (Dawni) Lucchese Jr., Sharon (fiance John Vaccaro) Giangreco, the late Steven Lucchese, Jacquie (Bernie) Szachara, Dr. Chris (Julie) Lucchese; also survived by many great, and great-great nieces and nephews. Longtime shoe saleswoman at Hengerer's-Macy's, avid golfer at Sheridan Park and Brighton Golf Course and "Aunt Jackie" to all that knew her. Family and friends may call on Sunday, from 3-7 PM, at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at 10 AM, at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2022.