Windover - Jacqueline M.
October 12, 2020 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved daughter of John (Joan) Windover; cherished sister of Eric (Marie) Windover and Scott (Chelsie Zanghi) Windover; dear aunt of Sarah, Jonathan and Elyse; loving granddaughter of Dorothy (late William) Valtin and Betty (late Murney) Windover. The family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY where funeral services will follow at 7 PM. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Face masks are required. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Upstate NY or the WNY Kidney Foundation. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.