McCARTHY - Jacqueline C. (nee Sloane)
Age 85, of Springville, NY, passed away March 16, 2022. Wife of the late John L. McCarthy: mother of Deborah (Joseph) Schweickert, Jeffery (Marcia) McCarthy, Cindi Schiffler; best friend of Sue Burdick; she is also survived by many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Friends may call Monday, March 21, 2022 from 4-7 PM at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main Street, Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11 AM at St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin Street, Springville. Burial will be held in the St. Aloysius Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.