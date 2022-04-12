PACHECO - Jacqueline K.
(nee Mullins)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 10, 2022. Devoted mother of Ann Marie (Frank) Ackley, Kathleen (Clifford) Crapez and John Pacheco; cherished grandmother of Frank Jr. (Brandie) Ackley; adored great-grandmother of Abigail Ackley, Oliver Ackley and Thomas Falcon; loving aunt of Bill (Lynn) Kulesz and Michael Stachowski. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday (April 13) from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jacqueline's name to the American Heart Association
. Condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 12, 2022.