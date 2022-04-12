Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacqueline K. PACHECO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
PACHECO - Jacqueline K.
(nee Mullins)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 10, 2022. Devoted mother of Ann Marie (Frank) Ackley, Kathleen (Clifford) Crapez and John Pacheco; cherished grandmother of Frank Jr. (Brandie) Ackley; adored great-grandmother of Abigail Ackley, Oliver Ackley and Thomas Falcon; loving aunt of Bill (Lynn) Kulesz and Michael Stachowski. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday (April 13) from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jacqueline's name to the American Heart Association. Condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.