Jacqueline L. WISNIEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
WISNIEWSKI - Jacqueline L. (nee Marek)
March 25, 2022, of Alden, at age 58. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Wisniewski; mother of Scott and Kristy Wisniewski; daughter of Patricia (Allen) Knetsch and the late Joseph Marek; sister of Justine "Tina" (Dennis) Krohn, Bonny (Bradley) Burgess and the late Kenneth Marek; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 9th, from 2-4 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd), where prayers will be offered at 4:00 PM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
