DiPirro - Jacquelyn A.
Suddenly October 1, 2021, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved daughter of Robert and Nancy (nee Darcy) DiPirro; devoted sister of Robert DiPirro and Julie (John) Park; cherished aunt of Sheryl DiPirro, Laura Stratton, Robert DiPirro, Kelsey Park, Morgan Park, and Nicole Park; loving great-aunt of Makayla, William, Allyson, Lexie, and Robert; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Friends received on Saturday from 3-6 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Live Like Luca Foundation. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.