Jacquelyn A. DiPirro
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
DiPirro - Jacquelyn A.
Suddenly October 1, 2021, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved daughter of Robert and Nancy (nee Darcy) DiPirro; devoted sister of Robert DiPirro and Julie (John) Park; cherished aunt of Sheryl DiPirro, Laura Stratton, Robert DiPirro, Kelsey Park, Morgan Park, and Nicole Park; loving great-aunt of Makayla, William, Allyson, Lexie, and Robert; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Friends received on Saturday from 3-6 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Live Like Luca Foundation. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
May the lord keep you close pretty lady
Lory Ferrara
October 3, 2021
