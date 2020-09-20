SCHMIDT - Jacquelyn S.
(nee Pawelczyk)
Of Alden, NY, September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert H. Schmidt Jr.; dearest mother of Herbert H. III (Shannon) and Scott Schmidt; loving grandmother of Matilynn, Anneliese and Herbert IV; daughter of the late Alex (late Cecelia) Pawelczyk; sister of Barbara (late John) Shaughnessy; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, where a funeral will be held Tuesday, for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North American Butterfly Association, www.NABA.org
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.