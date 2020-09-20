Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jacquelyn S. SCHMIDT
SCHMIDT - Jacquelyn S.
(nee Pawelczyk)
Of Alden, NY, September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert H. Schmidt Jr.; dearest mother of Herbert H. III (Shannon) and Scott Schmidt; loving grandmother of Matilynn, Anneliese and Herbert IV; daughter of the late Alex (late Cecelia) Pawelczyk; sister of Barbara (late John) Shaughnessy; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, where a funeral will be held Tuesday, for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North American Butterfly Association, www.NABA.org. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.