Jaculin J. TAFELSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
TAFELSKI - Jaculin J.
Suddenly, September 10th, 2021, of West Seneca. Loving mother of Jared (fiancé Starr Schimenti) Kania; dear daughter of Dolores (late Jerome) Tafelski; sister of Kim (Mark) Kauschinger, Teresa Tafelski, and the late David and late Philip Tafelski; survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family present Friday, 4-7 PM, at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, 3640 Clinton St., West Seneca (one block east of Union Rd.), where a Funeral Liturgy will take place at 6:30 PM that evening. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Sep
17
Liturgy
6:30p.m.
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad and so soon. Sending Love and prayers to the family. Rest In Peace Jackie.
Roseann Kucala
Family
September 16, 2021
We were shocked at your passing. You were a tough beautiful young lady who passed way before her time. Our prayers are with you and your family at this sad time.
James and Christine Ziolkowski
Friend
September 15, 2021
