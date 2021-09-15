TAFELSKI - Jaculin J. Suddenly, September 10th, 2021, of West Seneca. Loving mother of Jared (fiancé Starr Schimenti) Kania; dear daughter of Dolores (late Jerome) Tafelski; sister of Kim (Mark) Kauschinger, Teresa Tafelski, and the late David and late Philip Tafelski; survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family present Friday, 4-7 PM, at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, 3640 Clinton St., West Seneca (one block east of Union Rd.), where a Funeral Liturgy will take place at 6:30 PM that evening. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined.