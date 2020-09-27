ARMSTRONG - James A. Jr.
Of Depew, NY, September 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Katherine J. (Smith) Armstrong; dearest father of James A. Armstrong III, Jennifer A. Armstrong, Ashley T. (Nicholas) Mazzetti, Kaitlyn E. and Zachary J. Armstrong; grandfather of Hannah Ackerly, Patrick Armstrong, Justin and Natalie Mazzetti; son of the late James A. Sr. and Lois (Diener) Armstrong; brother of the late Linda Petroff and Patrick (Debbie) Armstrong; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com