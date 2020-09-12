CONMY - James A.
September 9, 2020, of Blasdell, NY. Dear father of Julie Lynn Hartnett, Brian Conmy and Mary Kelly (John) Drexel; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of Richard (late Jessica), Mary Maverick and the late John Conmy Jr.; also survived by many nieces, nephews and godchildren. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Sunday from 4-7 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY, 822-4371 (Same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at Our Lady of Charity Parish: Holy Family Worship Site at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2020.