DUNZ - James A.
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Marian (nee Meyers); dearest father of Nicole Dunz, and Amy (Jose) Yantin; grandfather of Madelyn, Julian, and Mia; brother of Linda (Ron) Ehlers, John (Nancy) Dunz, and the late Robert J. (late Margaret) Dunz. Family present for visitation Friday from 5-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for relatives and friends to gather together. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Flowers gratefully declined. Jim was owner of Style Rite Fabricating, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2020.