James A. NIEMCZAL
NIEMCZAL - James A.
November 10, 2020 of Utica, NY. Beloved husband of the late Judy Niemczal; loving father of Todd (Treasa) McMahon and Tracy Niemczal; dear brother of Diane (John) Szewczyk and Eugene (Christine) Niemczak; grandfather of Isabella and Jake; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass Monday at St. John XXIII Parish, 1 Arcade Street, West Seneca, NY at 11:00 AM. All health restrictions will be in place. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY: KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME 677-2727.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
