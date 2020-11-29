PILOZZI - James A.
Age 93 of North Tonawanda, November 24, 2020. Husband of the late Ida Marie (nee Foti) Pilozzi who died in 1993; father of Ronald J. (Chris) Pilozzi and the late Richard Pilozzi and father-in-law of Deborah (late Richard) Pilozzi; grandfather of Kimberly (Laura), Michele (Rob), Todd (Chris), Kelly, Anthony and Nicholas (Ashley); great-grandfather of Grant, Cameron, Evie, Maliea and Gloria; predeceased by two sisters and one brother; also survived by nieces and nephews. James was a US Navy Veteran serving in the Pacific during World War II. He was the last surviving member of a group of 45 men from the Ganson Street Tigers, who served during World War II. James was a lifelong member of the Live Hose Co., and the Stephen Sikora Post 1322 American Legion. A private visitation and Cemetery Prayers in Mt. Olivet Cemetery will be held with James' immediate family. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.