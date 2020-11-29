Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James A. PILOZZI
PILOZZI - James A.
Age 93 of North Tonawanda, November 24, 2020. Husband of the late Ida Marie (nee Foti) Pilozzi who died in 1993; father of Ronald J. (Chris) Pilozzi and the late Richard Pilozzi and father-in-law of Deborah (late Richard) Pilozzi; grandfather of Kimberly (Laura), Michele (Rob), Todd (Chris), Kelly, Anthony and Nicholas (Ashley); great-grandfather of Grant, Cameron, Evie, Maliea and Gloria; predeceased by two sisters and one brother; also survived by nieces and nephews. James was a US Navy Veteran serving in the Pacific during World War II. He was the last surviving member of a group of 45 men from the Ganson Street Tigers, who served during World War II. James was a lifelong member of the Live Hose Co., and the Stephen Sikora Post 1322 American Legion. A private visitation and Cemetery Prayers in Mt. Olivet Cemetery will be held with James' immediate family. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.