ABRAM - James D.
Unexpectedly, April 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Tracey R. (nee Fritz) Abram; beloved son of James H. and Cynthia A. (nee Matla) Abram; loving brother Renee (Ryan) Bodenburg; dearest son-in-law of Edwin Fritz III and Cynthia (Sarama) Fritz; dear brother-in-law of Edwin (Erin) Fritz IV, Jason (Jessica) Fritz and Joshua (Alma) Fritz; loving "Uncle Jim" to 12 nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, at 10 AM, at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Please assemble at Church. No prior visitation. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2022.