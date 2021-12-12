Menu
James C. ACKERMAN
ACKERMAN - James C.
Went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2021 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 33 years to the late Dawn J. (nee Johanson) Ackerman; loving son of the late Edgar H. and Rita M. (nee Cole) Ackerman; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. James was a United States Army Veteran and retired from the New York Central and Penn Central Railroad. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on James' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
