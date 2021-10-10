ALLISON - James D. October 3, 2021. Father of Matthew Allison and Nichole (Mike) Piadlo; grandfather of Maggie and Spencer; son of Faith and the late Alton "James" Allison; brother of Brian (Jeanette) Allison, Cynthia (late Peter) Fantigrossi, Mark Allison and the late Matthew "Chipper" Allison, Jackie Churchfield and Nelson Allison; survived by nieces and nephews; close friend to David Lang and Mike Ryan. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (masks required), 335 Ontario St., Monday 11 AM - 2 PM (funeral prayers at 1:45 PM). Jim was a NYS Corrections Officer.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Linda M. Beilein
Work
October 12, 2021
Danny I will remember you always. I will be using the royal crown bags to make a quilt in your memory. You went to early. You are now with Chipper and your dad raise some hell and let us know it's a lot better there than here ever was. God bless let the perpetual light shine upon you. Love you Nancy and Don
Nancy and Don
October 10, 2021
My prayers are with you, Faith and your family.
Putting to rest a child is never easy no matter how many years have gone by.
Thinking of you always, Lisa.