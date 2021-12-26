Menu
James R. APPENHEIMER
Appenheimer - James R.
Of Easley, SC, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Born on August 19, 1948, in Buffalo, NY. He was a son of the late Arthur and Marie Appenheimer. Mr. Appenheimer worked for most of his career in a New York State group home and was a member of Lenhardt Christian Fellowship. Surviving are his loving wife Arlene L. Appenheimer; sons William and Robert Appenheimer (Becky) of Buffalo, NY, Andrew Appenheimer (Heather) of Easley; his daughters, Julie Ryan of Liberty and Mary Lou Wilson (David) of Easley; 16 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brother Thomas; sister Mary Lou; a brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, John and Donald, and a son-in-law Michael. A visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 3-5 PM, at ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME - DOWNTOWN, Easley, SC. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 1 PM, at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Jim to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621. Please visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home
305 W. Main Street, Easley, SC
Dec
29
Service
1:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown - Chapel
305 West Main Street, Easley, SC
RIP. So sorry for your loss. I read the obituary that was published in the Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021. Mr. A. coached me in Little League baseball for two summers in the "senior division" of the Town of Boston. I drove from the Village of Hamburg to Boston for our practices and games. I always enjoyed listening to his advice and guidance and had lots of fun playing with "A.J." and the rest of our team. Please remember to cherish the many great memories you have of your husband/father/grandfather. God Bless........ Dan Meyer Hamburg, NY
Dan Meyer
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
We pray that your family finds peace in knowing that the family of Pastor Roscoe J Davis, Jr. is petitioning God's Healing, Restoration and Peace consume you in the time of grief and in many days to come. Hoping that you find comfort in knowing that the passing of your loved one is proof of Christ's promise that "I go to prepare a place for you, and if I go and prepare a place for you; I will come again and receive you unto myself, that where I am there will you be also." God's Grace and Mercy be with you all.
Roscoe Davis
Friend
December 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I will always remember your Dad as a man who truly loved his children and grandchildren.
Jean Palamara Palamara
Family Friend
December 21, 2021
Thinking of all of you during this difficult time. He touched the hearts of many people through out the years. God Bless all of you.
Lori Faulkner
Family Friend
December 21, 2021
May God go with you Jim, I'm very sorry for your loss Appenheimers , Ryan's.
Sean Mahoney
Family Friend
December 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Bonnie Martin
December 26, 2021
Lori Faulkner
Family Friend
December 22, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
McKinley Faulkner
Acquaintance
December 22, 2021
Jim was a long time friend, who helped me thru some tough times. You will always hold a special place in my heart. glomp
Michele Forkl Forkl
Friend
December 22, 2021
