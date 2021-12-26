Appenheimer - James R.
Of Easley, SC, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Born on August 19, 1948, in Buffalo, NY. He was a son of the late Arthur and Marie Appenheimer. Mr. Appenheimer worked for most of his career in a New York State group home and was a member of Lenhardt Christian Fellowship. Surviving are his loving wife Arlene L. Appenheimer; sons William and Robert Appenheimer (Becky) of Buffalo, NY, Andrew Appenheimer (Heather) of Easley; his daughters, Julie Ryan of Liberty and Mary Lou Wilson (David) of Easley; 16 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brother Thomas; sister Mary Lou; a brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, John and Donald, and a son-in-law Michael. A visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 3-5 PM, at ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME - DOWNTOWN, Easley, SC. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 1 PM, at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Jim to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621. Please visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com
or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.