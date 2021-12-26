We pray that your family finds peace in knowing that the family of Pastor Roscoe J Davis, Jr. is petitioning God's Healing, Restoration and Peace consume you in the time of grief and in many days to come. Hoping that you find comfort in knowing that the passing of your loved one is proof of Christ's promise that "I go to prepare a place for you, and if I go and prepare a place for you; I will come again and receive you unto myself, that where I am there will you be also." God's Grace and Mercy be with you all.

Roscoe Davis Friend December 27, 2021