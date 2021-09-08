Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James P. ARCARA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
ARCARA - James P.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest September 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Gesl) (nee McCaffery) Arcara; devoted father of Michael Arcara, John (Christine) Arcara, Karen (John) Grey, Christopher (Julie) Arcara, Lisa (Eric) Wiedemann, JoAnne (Mark) Constantino, Daniel Arcara and stepfather of Michael McCaffery, Karen (Keith) Kowal, Timothy (Donna) McCaffery and James McCaffery; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; loving son of the late Peter and Emelia Arcara. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., on Thursday from 4-8 PM, for a gathering in James's memory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Friday morning at 9 AM (Please assemble at Church). James was a U.S. Navy veteran during the Korean war. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Church
885 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So very sorry to see this news. Jim was a wonderful man who was not only kind, and caring, but such a wise man. It was truly a pleasure knowing him, and I will treasure the memories of him. My thoughts and prayers are with Marilyn and his family.
Nadine Brinkworth
Other
September 14, 2021
I really enjoyed my time with mr. Arcara, we had many good conversations.
Valerie Plotner
September 9, 2021
Marilyn, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family .
Kathy Matusik ( the Patio's )
September 9, 2021
Chris,Julie & family I am so sorry for your loss, I am also going thru the loss of my dad. My prayers are w/ you during this time of sorrow. Trish Forster
Trish Forster
Friend
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results