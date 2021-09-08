ARCARA - James P.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest September 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Gesl) (nee McCaffery) Arcara; devoted father of Michael Arcara, John (Christine) Arcara, Karen (John) Grey, Christopher (Julie) Arcara, Lisa (Eric) Wiedemann, JoAnne (Mark) Constantino, Daniel Arcara and stepfather of Michael McCaffery, Karen (Keith) Kowal, Timothy (Donna) McCaffery and James McCaffery; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; loving son of the late Peter and Emelia Arcara. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., on Thursday from 4-8 PM, for a gathering in James's memory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Friday morning at 9 AM (Please assemble at Church). James was a U.S. Navy veteran during the Korean war. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.